GOP Whip Accidentally Calls Trump an Expletive in Speech Gaffe

A top Republican made an unfortunate slip while talking up President Donald Trump.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer took the stage at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual dinner in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night ahead of Trump’s much-anticipated appearance. However at one moment, instead of calling him by his last name, Emmer slipped and called Trump a “c--t.”

Emmer had taken to the stage guns blazing as he bellowed to the audience in a screechy speech.

“Hello, fellow Republicans,” he opened, but he was dissatisfied with the crowd’s response.

“No!” Emmer repeated himself more forcefully before stumbling over his words in a seeming foreshadowing of events. “Hello feb— fe— fellow Republicans! Where are ya?”

Tom Emmer is screaming at the NRCC dinner pic.twitter.com/Yg93EmSVNQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2025

The Minnesota senator launched into a glowing review of Trump’s first few months in office, hailing the president for “working at breakneck speed to undo the damage Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inflicted on our country over the past four years.”

Emmer enjoined his fellow Republicans to work together to deliver on Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“It’s going to take every person in this room to get the job done, and I know that we will because failure is simply not an option,” he said.

“President c--t—Trump is counting on us,” Emmer went on, once again tumbling over his own words. “The American people are counting on us, and our friends in this room and grassroots supporters across the country are counting on us.”

Social media was quick to pick up on Emmer’s gaffe.

In just 100 days, President Trump has delivered endless wins for the American people.



Whether it is ending the invasion at our southern border or rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse—one thing is clear: America is back! pic.twitter.com/iZdqXx9nL3 — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) April 8, 2025

The senator’s official X account slid over what some users called a “Freudian slip.”

“In just 100 days, President Trump has delivered endless wins for the American people,” Emmer wrote. “Whether it is ending the invasion at our southern border or rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse—one thing is clear: America is back!”

Trump later spoke at the dinner bragging about his controversial tariffs just hours before they were set to take effect, claiming that “countries are calling us up, kissing my a--” to negotiate deals as the stock market continued to slump.