GOP’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’ Have Clearances Yanked Over Jan. 6 Misconduct: NYT
Three FBI agents, including two who were set to testify before a House Judiciary subcommittee this week, had their security clearances revoked recently over concerns about their views on—and participation in—the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to The New York Times. The individuals who had their security clearances pulled were identified as Stephen Friend, Marcus Allen, and Brett Gloss in a letter from the bureau to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. All three men have been suspended by the FBI as investigators review their cases, the Times said. Friend and Allen, identified as “whistleblowers” by the committee, are expected to answer questions from its Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in a Thursday hearing. Friend’s top-secret clearance was revoked Tuesday after investigators in the bureau’s security division determined that he, among other instances of alleged misconduct, had “espoused an alternative narrative about the events at the U.S. Capitol,” according to the letter. Allen’s was revoked earlier this month after he failed to report publicly available information about a Jan. 6 suspect that he “should have” obtained for a case. “This is a last minute Hail Mary from the FBI in a desperate attempt to salvage their reputation after John Durham illuminated their election interference and before brave whistleblowers testify about the agency’s politicized behavior and retaliation against anyone who dares speak out,” Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Jordan, said.