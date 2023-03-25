Gordon Moore, Co-Founder of Tech Giant Intel, Dies at 94
R.I.P.
Gordon Moore, one of the co-founders of tech titan Intel, has died at 94. Along with physicist Robert Noyce, Moore started the company in 1968, going on to be its vice president and eventually its CEO and chair of the board in 1979. “Gordon Moore defined the technology industry through his insight and vision. He was instrumental in revealing the power of transistors, and inspired technologists and entrepreneurs across the decades,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s current CEO, in a statement. Born in San Francisco in 1929, Moore helped create the pioneering transistor company Fairfield Semiconductor before starting Intel and later was awarded the National Medal of Technology and the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his contributions. Moore was also an avid philanthropist, donating over $5.1 billion to charitable organizations over the last two decades through his foundation. He died in Hawaii “surrounded by family,” according to a press release, and is survived by his wife, Betty Irene Whitaker, and his children and grandchildren.