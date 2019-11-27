Gordon Sondland Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Three Women

Three women have accused Gordon Sondland, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, of sexual misconduct in the years before he was nominated to serve as the ambassador to the European Union.

Nicole Vogel, Jana Solis, and Natalie Sept all recalled their experiences in on-the-record interviews with ProPublica and Portland Monthly.

Vogel said Sondland attempted to kiss her, then backtracked on his interest in investing in her business when she pulled away. Solis alleged the Portland hotelier exposed himself and shoved “his tongue down (her) throat” during a business interaction, while Sept claimed she pushed Sondland away from her to prevent him from kissing her.

“In decades of my career in business and civic affairs, my conduct can be affirmed by hundreds of employees and colleagues with whom I have worked in countless circumstances,” Sondland said in a statement to the website.

“These untrue claims of unwanted touching and kissing are concocted and, I believe, coordinated for political purposes. They have no basis in fact, and I categorically deny them,” he continued.

Sondland’s lawyer, Jim McDermott, claimed the three women “pursued Ambassador Sondland for financial and personal gain” and alleged their claims are now coming out to “affect Ambassador Sondland’s credibility as a fact witness in the pending impeachment inquiry.”

“Given the politically charged climate in which current events are unfolding, some might consider this to be veiled witness tampering,” McDermott said.