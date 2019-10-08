CHEAT SHEET
STAY AWAY
Gordon Sondland, Key Witness on Trump Ukraine Dealings, Ordered Not to Speak to Impeachment Inquiry
A key witness to President Trump’s reported campaign to put pressure on Ukraine has been ordered not to appear for his scheduled deposition with House Democrats carrying out the impeachment inquiry. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was scheduled to appear before investigators Tuesday morning. Just hours before he was scheduled to speak at the Capitol, he was ordered by the State Department to avoid the hearing. His lawyer, Robert Luskin, said in a statement: “Ambassador Sondland is profoundly disappointed that he will not be able to testify today ... He stands ready to testify on short notice, whenever he is permitted to appear.” House Democrats have previously warned that if the Trump administration tries to interfere with their investigation it will be seen as obstruction. Sondland is considered a key witness to Trump’s dealings with Ukraine because the president reportedly instructed him to take a lead in the relationship between the two countries.