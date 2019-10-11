CHEAT SHEET
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
Gordon Sondland Will Be Allowed to Testify Next Week: Report
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU who’s believed to be a key witness to President Trump’s reported campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden—will be allowed to testify to Congress next week, Axios reports. He’s expected to testify next Wednesday before House committees investigating Trump and Ukraine. Sondland was blocked by the State Department from appearing at a closed-door deposition earlier this week. However, Republicans close to Trump have reportedly encouraged the president to let the ambassador give evidence, believing it may help them to take control of the story. Sondland was named in the whistleblower complaint that set off the impeachment inquiry. Texts turned over by the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, revealed he was a go-between in Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani’s alleged efforts to make Ukraine investigate the former vice president.