Gore Vidal Sounds Off

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Atlantic
Comfortably ensconced in his ninth decade, the writer Gore Vidal has never been one to keep quiet. On Wednesday, he spoke to The Atlantic about President Obama’s failings and the press coverage of Roman Polanksi, among other topics. His advice to for the president on health care: “Well, if I were he, I would just give up. He should say to the country, ‘The Republicans will not allow these things to come to a vote without a filibuster. We can’t get anything through. So, good luck. Take two aspirin—and you’ll all die of the next epidemic.’”