‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown Takes Obvious Next Step, Launches Haircare Line
SHEAR GENIUS
Tessica Brown, known to many as “Gorilla Glue Girl” after her post about accidentally styling her hair with the long-lasting glue went viral, has taken the next logical step: According to TMZ, she’s launching a haircare line for people dealing with hair loss and damage. The product line, called “Forever Hair,” will include a $14 hair spray, $18 hair growth drops, and a $13 product for “sleek edge control.”
Back in February, Brown posted a video in which she shared that after mistaking the Gorilla Glue for one of her hair styling products, she’d been struggling with rock-hard hair for a month. Brown told TMZ at the time that she’d resorted to posting on social media out of desperation after the headaches caused by the condition grew more severe. A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Michael Obeng, freed Brown’s scalp with a four-hour procedure, which he provided free of cost. Brown showed off a head of new, healthy hair earlier this month.