‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot to Debut on HBO Max as ‘Extension’ of Original Series
Spotted: a new generation of Manhattan’s elite Upper East Siders coming straight to the newest television streaming service. HBO Max has granted a straight-to-series 10-episode order for a Gossip Girl revival with the same original creators at the helm, per The Hollywood Reporter. Joshua Safran, who served as the original’s showrunner in some seasons, will write and executive produce the reboot, and series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will executive produce. “It’s something we’ve been talking about—Josh, Stephanie and I—for a little bit, just in terms of, ‘Is this something we want to explore?’” Safran told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re all so in love with the original and had such an incredible time working on it, and it’s such a big part of our lives.”
Safran did not comment on particulars of the plot or whether any original cast members would be reprising their roles but did say it would be an “extension” of the original. He also said the show would factor in changes in society since the original iteration ended in 2012, including the impact of social media, and it would not be “just redoing the story.” A summary of the show reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.”