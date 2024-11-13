Crime & Justice

‘Gossip Girl’ Star Found After Going Missing for 2 Weeks

‘SUSPICIOUS’

The actress had disappeared from her Los Angeles apartment two weeks ago.

Lily Mae Lazarus
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Chanel Farrell attends Benefit Cocktail Party with Elle Magazine on Feb. 4, 2010.
Ryan McCune/ Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Chanel Maya Banks, who starred in Blue Bloods and played Vanessa in Gossip Girl, was found “safe and sound” on Wednesday, law enforcement told TMZ. She reportedly has no injuries and no foul play is suspected.

The actress, 36, disappeared from her Los Angeles apartment two weeks ago and had not been seen since, her family says. They filed a missing person’s report on Nov. 8.

She was last heard from on Oct. 30, when she texted her cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, who was working with police and leading a fundraiser for Banks’ return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Rutherford and Chanel Farrell attend SONIA RYKIEL POUR H&M Exclusive Preview at Bobo on February 4, 2010 in New York City.
Chanel Farrell and "Gossip Girl" star Kelly Rutherford reunite at a 2010 fashion event. Shaun Mader/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Despite conducting four welfare checks at the home she shares with her husband of one year, authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department had been unable to locate her.

Banks’ relatives, including her mother, Judy Singh, and cousin Danielle, traveled to Southern California to aid in the search just days after she ceased contacted with her family.

“Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells,” Danielle told ABC7 Eyewitness News. “She doesn’t go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom... That girl is more like a big sister to me.”

She and other family members claim they found Banks’ belongings and her dog still in her apartment. Her phone and laptop, however, were not at the property.

Danielle, who had been leading the charge to find her cousin, started distributing “Missing Person” posters in Banks’ Playa Vista neighborhood. Banks’ husband, she alleged, had been uncooperative with the family and law enforcement’s efforts to locate the actress.

“He’s not willing to help LAPD. He’s not willing to help me or her mom find her. He is removing flyers off of posts and cars,” she claimed.

But the LAPD had reportedly told Banks’ relatives that they found no signs of foul play and that “her husband has not committed any crime by withholding information.”

(L-R) Philip Ettinger, Esti Ginzberg, Joel Schumacher, Emily Meade, and Chanel Farrell attends the "Twelve" Premiere at the Eccles Theatre during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival on January 29, 2010 in Park City, Utah.
Chanel Farrell attends the "Twelve" Premiere with her castmates at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival. George Pimentel/Getty Images

The family started a GoFundMe page to help with their search, and ultimately raised $3,000 to put toward hiring a private investigator. According to the fundraiser page, her relatives felt the LAPD was not taking the case seriously enough.

“I can tell you in my soul, in my gut, something is not right...” Danielle added. “We’re crossing two weeks now without a word, without a sound. Nothing.”

Lily Mae Lazarus

Lily Mae Lazarus

Reporter

LilyMaeLazarus

lilymae.lazarus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsEx-Fox Host Flames Former Colleague Pete Hegseth After Trump’s Pentagon Nod
William Vaillancourt
politicsTrump Plans Squad to Fire the Generals He Hates
Zachary Folk
politicsTrump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department
Zachary Folk
politicsMelania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition
Josh Fiallo
mediaWanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win
Eboni Boykin-Patterson