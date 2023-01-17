We Think We’ve Found the *Best* Electric Scooter for Commuting

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One morning, my subway train rolled up to the station and as I pulled my head away from my phone, I could see there was no room for me. A sprawling subway train with probably nine or ten cars, completely full. It’s not a unique experience, from what I’ve gathered, but it’s moments like that where you really question if you are doing the best you can.

Without spending too much time searching for the meaning of life, I instead searched for alternative ways to get to work in the morning. So I clicked around google and surmised that buying a car seemed reasonable until I thought about parking and insurance... and where even is a gas station in Manhattan?! Okay, so then I thought—“I'll bike to work.” That’s a totally fine option for anyone who wants to be a sweaty mess in front of their boss and peers, but not for me. Next on the search was an electric scooter. “Like my childhood Razor scooter?” I thought. Yeah, but with a motor and lights and stuff! It’s perfect.

So after some more google searching and asking other people I knew who “scoot around,” I landed on the GoTrax GMAX scooter. This hog came loaded with all the features. Immediately, I could tell GoTrax took its time watching what competitors were lacking and ultimately created a superior product.

One of the best options for range per charge, the GoTrax GMAX Electric Scooter is specifically designed for longer travel. With a 42 mile range per charge, the GoTrax Scooter can take you farther with a single battery than many others can. Furthermore, the scooter also has an LED front light so you can safely ride at night. The GoTrax also has a dual-braking system which allows you to ensure swift stops on the scooter even when you are going at a high speed. The scooter is completely foldable and has a small display for your speed and battery power. My favorite feature is the steel locking cable built into the base to safely secure your scooter for quick trips around town.

A few features I really like about the GMAX:

Foldable frame for easy carrying

Retractable steel cable for curb-side locking

Digital passcode locking feature

Long battery life (35 - 42 miles)

Durable 10” tires

Top speed of 20mph

Super bright LED front headlight and reactive braking taillight

What I don’t like about the GMAX:

Heavy (46 pounds)

Kick to Start

Lack of suspension

High entry point of $750

With all this being said, I’m extremely pleased with the GMAX. Even with it being on the more expensive side, you certainly are getting more features and range than most of the other commuter scooters. GoTrax has a huge array of scooters and E-bikes to choose from, so you will have no trouble finding what works best for you.

