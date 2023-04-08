Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tries to Hijack BLM Protester Shooting Case

CHEAT SHEET
Army Sgt. Daniel Perry was convicted of murdering veteran and police-brutality protester Garrett Foster on Friday—and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is already asking the pardon board to review the case. “I look forward to approving the Board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk,” Abbott said in a statement, claiming the jury that found Perry guilty had nullified the state’s self-defense law. Foster was carrying a file at a July 25 demonstration, but witnesses said he had not raised it when Perry shot him dead after encountering the protesters while working as a rideshare driver. Prosecutors presented the jury with text messages in which Perry had threatened violence against “rioters.”