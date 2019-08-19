CHEAT SHEET
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Addresses Brother Chris’ ‘Fredo’ Video
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a radio interview Monday that he has only seen “parts” of The Godfather, noting that his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, thought the beloved 1972 Mafia film was anti-Italian and would not watch it. The revelation came while the governor was discussing a viral meltdown by his brother, CNN analyst Chris Cuomo, who got into a heated argument over being called “Fredo”—the ineffectual son in the film’s Mafia family. During his profanity-laced tirade, the younger Cuomo said the name is as insulting to Italian Americans as the N-word is to African Americans. The governor on Monday appeared to echo his brother’s frustration, but stopped short of equating it to the N-word. “I can’t tell you how many times people have come up to me and said, ‘In The Godfather, who are you, which one are you, which character are you?’” Cuomo said. Others have argued that the name—while still intended as an insult—is only meant to imply that someone is the most useless member of their family.