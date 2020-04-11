Gov. Cuomo Not Interested in VP Speculation: ‘I Have No Political Agenda’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday denied speculation that he was interested in running as a vice presidential candidate for presumptive 2020 Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. “Everyone has been very suspicious of government and government officials, politicians,” said Cuomo, during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic ravaging New York City—and the rest of the country. “It’s always about their politics, they’re always trying to take the next steps on the ladder... they’re deceptive creatures.” Calling the speculation “flattering,” Cuomo said that he planned to keep his promise to New Yorkers that he would stay governor once he was elected. “There is no politics here,” added Cuomo. “I have no political agenda, period. I am not running for president, I am not running for vice president. I am not running anywhere. I am not going to Washington. I am staying right here.” Cuomo’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic has generated speculation that he could run for a higher office.