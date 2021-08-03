Gov. Cuomo Broke the Law by Sexually Harassing Multiple Women, AG Concludes

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo violated federal and state laws when he repeatedly sexually harassed several current and former New York state employees, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday.

James made the bombshell announcement as she released the findings of a months-long inquiry—led by former federal prosecutor Joon Kim and employment lawyer Anne Clark—into sexual misconduct allegations made against Cuomo by at least seven women.

Independent investigators appointed by James concluded that Cuomo engaged in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments with multiple women. Cuomo and some senior staffers also took part in unlawful retaliation.

“The governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story, her truth,” James said.

While the civil investigation did conclude that Cuomo “engaged in unlawful sexual harassment,” James said her office didn’t reach a conclusion “as to whether the conduct amounts to or should be the subject of criminal prosecution.” Police in Albany are separately investigating one woman’s allegation of groping.

During an inquiry that spanned five months and involved 179 witness interviews as well as a review of thousands of documents, investigators said they found sexual harassment was “part of a pattern” and that Cuomo “routinely” interacted with women in a way the women found humiliating.

Interviews revealed a toxic culture that “normalized and overlooked” inappropriate comments and unwanted flirtation. Kim said that ongoing verbal abuse left accusers intimidated and fearful while ultimately creating a work environment that was “ripe for harassment.”

Among the damning allegations is a new accusation that Cuomo sexually assaulted a New York State police trooper who was on his protective detail.

The investigation states that, after Cuomo met the trooper in late 2017 at an event at the Robert F. Kennedy bridge, he asked to move her to his Protective Services Unit detail—even though she didn’t have the required experience. During her time on the PSU, the trooper alleges Cuomo was “flirtatious and creepy,” including repeatedly touching her body without consent, kissing her on the cheek in front of a colleague, and making several demeaning and sexually suggestive comments.

“On one occasion in an elevator, the Governor ran his finger down the center of Trooper #1’s back from the top of her neck down the center of her spine, while saying, ‘hey you,’” the 168-page report states. “On another occasion, the Governor asked Trooper #1 why she would want to get married, noting that ‘it always ends in divorce, and you lose money, and your sex drive goes down.’”

The trooper told investigators that Cuomo asked her age once, telling her she was “too old for me” when she responded that she was in her late 20s. She tried to deflect the conversation by joking about becoming a matchmaker, and asked him for his requirements. “According to Trooper #1, the Governor responded that for a girlfriend, he was looking for someone who ‘can handle pain,’” the report states.

The trooper said that while Cuomo’s actions made her uncomfortable, she didn’t feel she could report it out of fear of retaliation and career ruin, and “based on her experience and discussions with others in the PSU.” Cuomo denied all the allegations made by the trooper, stating that he simply wanted to hire her because he was “on constant alert to recruit more women, Blacks, and Asians to the state police detail.”

James’ investigation began in March after several women who worked in Cuomo’s administration accused him of harassment and misconduct, including inappropriate advances, touching, and kissing on the lips. Many Democrats, including a majority of the New York congressional delegation, called on him to step aside but Cuomo remained defiant.

One accuser, Charlotte Bennett, a former executive assistant to Cuomo who was also a health policy adviser in his administration, reissued that call in a one-word statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

The sexual harassment allegations earlier this year came on the heels of separate allegations that the Cuomo administration had concealed the true tally of COVID deaths in nursing home. It threw the three-term governor’s rule into chaos, just after he had celebrated a victory lap and published a book celebrating wins over the coronavirus pandemic.