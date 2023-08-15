Georgia Guv Calls BS on Trump’s Response to Latest Indictment
‘NOT STOLEN’
Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp isn’t buying Donald Trump’s promises to deliver a “CONCLUSIVE” report giving “complete EXONERATION!” to him and over a dozen others indicted on Monday for 2020 election inteference. In a tweet, Kemp responded to Trump’s Truth Social post, which claimed his “Large, Complex, but Irrefutable” report will prove the “Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.” “The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen,” Kemp wrote. “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.” Seemingly taking at a dig at Trump’s campaign, he added, “The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.” Trump’s 41-count indictment in Georgia—his fourth indictment in five months—hit him and his allies with a slew of charges, including violating the RICO Act. Fulton County DA Fani Willis gave Trump a deadline of noon Friday to turn himself in or face arrest.