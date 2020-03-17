Gov. Cuomo and Chris Cuomo Fight Over Calling Mom on Live TV
A Cuomo family feud boiled over on live TV Monday night when CNN anchor Chris Cuomo accused his big brother Andrew—the New York governor—of failing to check in with their mom during the coronavirus crisis. Chris Cuomo ended the exclusive interview with his big bro by saying: “I love you, I’m proud of what you’re doing for the state, but no matter how hard you’re working there’s always time to call mom, she wants to hear from you.” A spluttering Gov. Cuomo claimed he had called her right before the show. “That’s not what she said,” the host shot back. The bickering began as Gov. Cuomo explained that he didn’t want to introduce a curfew in New York. “You violated the curfew all the time, caused much pain, but that’s a different story,” he said. Gov. Cuomo signed off by joking about what Matilda Cuomo, the former First Lady of New York, had told him. “She said I was her favorite. The good news is she said you were her second favorite son.”