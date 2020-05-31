Gov. Cuomo Calls for Attorney General Review After ‘Disturbing’ Video of NYPD Plowing Through Protesters

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday he is asking the state attorney general to review police conduct in the New York City protests after “disturbing” video emerged showing an NYPD vehicle driving into a crowd. The incident was a major flashpoint in the city’s Saturday night unrest, as tense confrontations between the police and crowds were apparent.
Asked about that video and others by reporters Sunday, Cuomo said the situations “are very, very difficult,” and noted that the “police are in an impossible situation in many ways.”
“But their behavior is everything,” Cuomo said. “And I’ve seen those videos, and those videos are truly disturbing. And some of the videos frankly are inexplicable to me.”
If the review finds improper police conduct, Cuomo said, “there will be ramifications,” but he declined to make a judgement based off of video.