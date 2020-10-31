Cuomo Announces Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Out-of-State Visitors
TOURIST TESTS
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ended the mandatory two-week quarantine for out-of-state travelers arriving in his state and replaced it with a mandatory coronavirus testing policy. Under the new rules, visitors from states with a positive testing rate of 10 per 100,000 residents—nearly all of them at this point—will need to show that they have tested negative within three days of leaving for New York. Upon arrival, travelers will be required to quarantine for three days and take a test on the fourth. Those who decline the tests will be required to quarantine for two weeks. New Yorkers who leave for less than 24 hours will not need to take a test before they leave, but they will be required to when they return. “Four days plus three days is seven days, and that’s basically, by all probability, the incubation period,” he said at a press conference Saturday.