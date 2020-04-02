Gov. Cuomo Invites Brother Chris to Coronavirus Briefing for Sibling Love Fest
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing took a weird turn on Thursday when he invited his virus-stricken TV host brother, Chris, on for a livestream sibling love-fest. “Let’s get after it,” Chris, host of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, said at the start of a 12-minute chat between the pair in which they ribbed each other for their bad haircuts, waxed lyrical about the family’s love and used Chris’ coronavirus diagnosis to underscore the seriousness of the pandemic. “You have Cuomo Prime Time, I have Cuomo all the time, that’s the difference,” Andrew joked. “[You do] one hour a day, I work 23 hours a day.”
Chris revealed his coronavirus diagnosis on Tuesday and said he’s had a fever, chills, and hallucinatory dreams in which Andrew was dancing in a ballerina outfit. “There’s a lot of metaphoric reality in that one,” the governor responded. Chris complained about how bad his hair looked after being confined to his basement, and said it looked like his brother had cut his own hair. “Rule one is never hit a brother when he’s down and you’re literally in the basement so I’m going to refrain from any rebuttal today,” the governor said, to which Chris goaded him to have a go. “I have no doubt that you would hit me when I’m down, that’s the difference between us,” he added. Andrew praised his brother for broadcasting throughout his illness because it demystified the virus and showed that life goes on for the majority who contract it. Chris, in turn, praised his brother’s hard work in fighting New York’s surge of cases.