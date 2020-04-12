Gov. Cuomo: New York’s Coronavirus Curve ‘Flattening’ as Death Toll Nears 10,000
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that the state is seeing a “flattening” of the rate of new coronavirus cases and deaths, but warned that the death toll remains “at a terribly high level” as it nears 10,000. Cuomo said that 758 additional people had died of the coronavirus overnight, bringing the total to 9,385. Another 8,236 people tested positive for the virus with an overall tally of 188,694. Cuomo said 53 more people were hospitalized on Saturday, which he said was the lowest number on record. “This is the number that we have been watching because the great fear for us was always overwhelming the hospital system,” Cuomo added. “You’re not seeing a great decline in the numbers but you are seeing a flattening. You’re seeing a recurrence of the terrible news, which is the lives lost,” the governor said. New York recorded a slightly higher number on Saturday with 783 new coronavirus deaths overnight.