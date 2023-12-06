Gov. Gavin Newsom Cancels In-Person Tree-Lighting to Avoid Anti-Israel Protest

Read it at The Sacramento Bee
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has canceled the public tree-lighting ceremony in Sacramento because of a planned anti-Israel protest, The Sacramento Bee reports. Pro-Palestinian groups slammed the move to a remote, pre-recorded event, with Makeez Sawez of Youth for Palestine telling the newspaper: “It’s upsetting to see my governor, who I have voted for and supported for many years, chose to alter his plans in such a quiet manner because he is not able to face the public.” Newsom cited “protests across the country impacting the safety of events of all scales.”