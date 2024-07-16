California Bans Schools From Revealing Students’ Transitions
CLASSROOM
California is officially the first state with a law on the books blocking schools from mandating staff to disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation to parents, or any other person, reported the Associated Press. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law on Monday. A spokesperson for the governor said the measure “protects the child-parent relationship by preventing politicians and school staff from inappropriately intervening in family matters and attempting to control if, when, and how families have deeply personal conversations.” But opponents of the ban, such as Jonathan Zachreson, argue that the law stands to impact transparency in schools. Zachreson told the AP a change in gender identity is “critical to the well-being of children and for maintaining that trust between schools and parents.”