Gov. Hopeful Katie Porter Loses It at Staffer: ‘Get Out of My F***ing Shot!’

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter raged at a staffer in a newly surfaced video, yelling at them for interrupting a meeting.

The Democratic former House member was recorded angrily addressing the staffer by shouting, “Get out of my f---ing shot!”

In the footage, obtained by Politico, Porter is in a kitchen recording a video interview for the Biden administration, talking to then-Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Katie Porter caught on camera swearing at a staff member. Politico

The staff member, who Politico did not name and who did not provide the video, can be seen wearing a mask in the background at one point.

The staffer attempts to correct Porter on specific information about electric vehicles she was sharing with Granholm, which leads to the fiery exchange.

“You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot,” Porter said, thumping the table. She then informs Granholm that she is going to start her speech on electric vehicles saving Californians money again.

The Daily Beast has contacted Katie Porter’s office for comment.

Porter released a statement to Politico on Wednesday, which read, “It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard, and that was especially true as a member of Congress. I have sought to be more intentional in showing gratitude to my staff for their important work.”

Katie Porter has not had a great week. MediaNews Group/Orange County Re/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

At the time, Granholm released footage of the July 2021 exchange on electric vehicles, with the swearing edited out.

The problematic, unearthed footage is terrible timing for Porter, after her attempt to shut down a CBS News interview was revealed on Tuesday, during a Q&A on how she would win over the Californians who voted for Donald Trump.

“What do you say to the 40 percent of California voters, who you’ll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?” CBS News correspondent Julie Watts asked Porter.

“How would I need them in order to win, ma’am?” Porter responded dryly.

Rep. Katie Porter had a bad experience during a TV interview. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

She then stated, “If it is me versus a Republican, I think I will win the people who did not vote for Trump.” When questioned if the result would be the same if she was running against another Democrat, Porter said, “I don’t intend that to be the case.”

Porter then stated that the interview was “unnecessarily argumentative” and attempted to remove her microphone, saying, “I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m gonna call it. Thank you.”