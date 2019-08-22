CHEAT SHEET
Gov. Jay Inslee Drops Out of 2020 Race
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday. In an interview with MSNBC, he said he knew he wouldn't end up in the White House. “It's become clear that I'm not going to be carrying the ball. I'm not going to be president so I'm withdrawing tonight from the race,” he said. However, he said he believed that America would “move the ball” on climate change, the signature issue of his campaign. “We started seeing that climate change had to be the number one job of the United States,” he said. “I felt very good saying that the first days of my campaign, I feel very good saying that now.” Two people close to Inslee told the Associated Press that he intends to pursue a third term as governor.