With the Kamala Harris’ veepstakes running down to the wire, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro appears to be winning the race to become the sitting vice president’s 2024 presidential election running mate.

Shapiro has reportedly been neck-and-neck with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly after the Harris vetting team reportedly whittled down its options by meeting with both men this week.

Although Harris has almost certainly made up her mind, with an announcement set for Tuesday, her decision is being kept tightly under wraps until she has at least met with the winning candidate in person.

According to Axios, quoting White House, campaign and Democratic party sources, all signs are pointing to Shapiro.

The 51-year-old governor and father-of-four is seen as a safe pair of hands and, perhaps even more importantly, he is popular in the Keystone State with a 61% approval rate.

With 19 electoral college votes up for grabs, Pennsylvania is regarded by Democrats and Republicans alike to be crucial in how the campaign pans out.

Shapiro’s stock rose after CNN reported that he has canceled several fundraising events in New York planned for the weekend.

Although Harris’ team has gone to great lengths to play down its significance, the vice president’s first appearance with her number two will be in Shapiro’s backyard at a rally in Philadelphia.

Axios also claims that after Biden bowed out of the presidential race and backed his VP, senior Democrats don’t want any more surprises. “Democrats believe that if Harris has telegraphed it’s Shapiro, she should pick Shapiro,” the outlet reported.

A Trump insider also told Axios that many top Republicans feel that “Pennsylvania’s the whole ballgame” and believe that Harris will go with Shapiro.

“We don’t know if Shapiro is Harris’ pick. But lots of sources we trust don’t see another choice,” added the report.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for attacks on Gaza in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack and is also adamant that Israel has the right to self-defense and faces some left-wing opposition, reported the Guardian.

After her first rally with her new running mate on Tuesday in Philadelphia, the Democratic ticket will head out on a whistle-stop tour of battleground states including Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, according to the campaign.