CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    NY Guv Appoints First Openly Trans Male Judge in U.S. History

    HISTORIC

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul attends the National Action Network National Convention Gala in New York

    JEENAH MOON/Reuters

    Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) announced 15 appointments to the New York State Court of Claims on Wednesday. Among them was a historic selection—the first openly transgender judge in the state’s history—and the first trans man to serve as a judge in U.S. history. Seth Marin currently works at Columbia University as the director of training and education for equal opportunity and affirmative action. “I have full faith that this historic and outstanding group of appointees will serve New Yorkers with fairness and impartiality,” Hochul said in a statement. “With diverse perspectives and extensive expertise, I’m confident that each appointee will bring honor and integrity to New York State’s judiciary.”

    Read it at New York Post