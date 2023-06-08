NY Guv Appoints First Openly Trans Male Judge in U.S. History

CHEAT SHEET
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) announced 15 appointments to the New York State Court of Claims on Wednesday. Among them was a historic selection—the first openly transgender judge in the state’s history—and the first trans man to serve as a judge in U.S. history. Seth Marin currently works at Columbia University as the director of training and education for equal opportunity and affirmative action. “I have full faith that this historic and outstanding group of appointees will serve New Yorkers with fairness and impartiality,” Hochul said in a statement. “With diverse perspectives and extensive expertise, I’m confident that each appointee will bring honor and integrity to New York State’s judiciary.”