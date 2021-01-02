Gov. Kristi Noem Rebuffs Trump Plea to Challenge Sen. John Thune

Read it at Argus Leader
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is once again rebuffing President Trump’s pleas for her to challenge fellow Republican, Sen. John Thune. “Her position hasn’t changed,” her spokesperson told the Argus Leader, doubling down on an earlier refusal. Trump is furious that Thune criticized his efforts to overturn the election and on Friday tweeted: “I hope to see the great Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem run against RINO @SenJohnThune in the upcoming 2022 Primary.” Thune is a friend of Noem, who may have her sights set on a different race: the White House in 2024.