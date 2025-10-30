Governor’s Aide Busted Having Cocaine Delivered to Office
An employee working for Massachusetts’ Democratic governor Maura Healey has been arrested after 8 kilograms of cocaine were reportedly delivered to him at a government building. Lamar Cook, who had been working as Healey’s western Massachusetts deputy director since April 2023, was charged with cocaine trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition after the drugs were intercepted at the Springfield State Office Building on Saturday. A spokesperson for Healey confirmed in a statement to NBC10 Boston that Cook had been fired, telling the outlet, “The Governor’s Office has been made aware of the arrest of an employee, Lamar Cook. The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust. Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately. This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work.” Cook was arraigned on Wednesday, with bail set at $25,000 ahead of another hearing on Friday. Cook’s lawyer told NBC10 that he planned to seek a more reasonable bail.