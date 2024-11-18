Governor Condemns Brazen Neo-Nazi March Through Ohio Capital
Ohio officials have condemned a group of neo-Nazis who marched through a downtown neighborhood in Columbus on Saturday. Videos posted to social media show 11 men, clad in black from head to toe, with face coverings, walking in unison in the city’s Short North area. Four of them carried black flags with red swastikas—videos posted to social media show they chanted white nationalist slogans and racist slurs. One clip shows one of the marchers raising his arm in a Nazi salute. “There is no place in this state for hate, bigotry, antisemitism, or violence, and we must denounce it wherever we see it,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called the march a “cowardly display.” Keon Tullius, who witnessed the group “screaming racial slurs,” recorded them from inside a restaurant where he was eating and posted the footage on Facebook. After the social network took his video down, he posted it again, writing, “This behavior is completely unacceptable and must be documented and called out.”
