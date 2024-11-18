Cheat Sheet
Governor Condemns Brazen Neo-Nazi March Through Ohio Capital

ON PARADE
Sean Craig
Published 11.18.24 11:39AM EST 
A video still shows a group of neo-Nazis marching in downtown Columbus, Ohio.
Beryl Brown Piccolantonio/X

Ohio officials have condemned a group of neo-Nazis who marched through a downtown neighborhood in Columbus on Saturday. Videos posted to social media show 11 men, clad in black from head to toe, with face coverings, walking in unison in the city’s Short North area. Four of them carried black flags with red swastikas—videos posted to social media show they chanted white nationalist slogans and racist slurs. One clip shows one of the marchers raising his arm in a Nazi salute. “There is no place in this state for hate, bigotry, antisemitism, or violence, and we must denounce it wherever we see it,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called the march a “cowardly display.” Keon Tullius, who witnessed the group “screaming racial slurs,” recorded them from inside a restaurant where he was eating and posted the footage on Facebook. After the social network took his video down, he posted it again, writing, “This behavior is completely unacceptable and must be documented and called out.”

Update: The comments section has been disabled and will remain that way. The focus shifted from what this video represents to a variety of personal and political disagreements. These disagreements quickly became aggressive (on all sides honestly) to a point that it distracted from what this post was meant to be. Documentation of a demonstration on a public street in America by a group dressed as they were screaming racial slurs. This behavior is completely unacceptable and must be documented and called out. For some reason Facebook themselves took this video down, I will share it repeatedly. I will not be silenced nor will I allow someone to cover the actions of Nazis in some polite shroud. This video was recorded at 1:09PM on Saturday November 16th, 2024 from my seat at Bakersfield tacos in the Short North Arts district of Columbus Ohio

Posted by Keon C Tullius on Saturday 16 November 2024
Read it at CNN

2
Duct-Taped Banana on Sale for $1.5M But Comes With a Catch
SIMPLY BANANAS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.18.24 12:02PM EST 
A banana duct-taped to a wall.
A banana duct-taped to a wall. Han Haidan//China News Service/Getty Images

An urgent message to starving artists the world over–why eat your groceries if you can lob them on the wall for a $1,499,999 mark-up? The viral duct-taped banana art installation ‘Comedian’, brainchild of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is headed for auction at Sotheby’s on Nov. 20, where it’s expected to fetch anywhere between $1 million and $1.5 million from some perfectly sensible, presumably potassium-deficient bidder. “We are looking at an ordinary banana and an ordinary piece of duct-tape. However what makes the ordinary extraordinary is the intention of the artist who put this together,” as Sotheby’s head of contemporary art, David Galperin, so convincingly explains it. “There is, simply put, no other artwork of the past 100 years that has provoked the kind of response that Maurizio Cattelan’s ‘Comedian’ did upon its installation at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019.” Which is a good thing, obviously. In any case, whoever does eventually walk away with the piece, which has already fallen victim to hungry gallery-goers, naturally won’t be buying the notorious original fruit, which has long gone the way of fertilizer. Instead, they’ll be forking out a pretty penny to not only regularly replace the banana themselves, but also the tape affixing it to the wall of their home. If you’re pressed for cash you might consider the budget alternative–but then that’d be missing the ‘point’, wouldn’t it?

Read it at Associated Press

3
Nicole Kidman Reveals the Actual Stories Behind Her Most Famous Memes
‘MEME ME’
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.18.24 9:08AM EST 
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has some bad news for anyone who is strongly invested in the idea that she claps like a seal. Or that she celebrated her divorce from Tom Cruise by throwing open her arms, tilting back her head and cheering. Or that she reacted to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars by rising up out of her front-row seat with her mouth agape. “There’s always something behind the actual images that go out there,” and none of is actually what is being speculated, the Oscar-winning actress told GQ magazine about her most famous memes. At the 2017 Academy Awards, she was filmed clapping just her palms, her long fingers curved back like a marine mammal’s fins. “I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on and it was really painful, and I was scared of wrecking the jewelry,” she explained. As for the picture of her “celebrating” her divorce, “That was from a film, that wasn’t real life,” she said. She also confirmed that she wasn’t really reacting to Smith’s infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards. The photographer who shot the viral image had previously said it was taken hours before the ceremony started, when Kidman saw actress Jessica Chastain. But there’s one meme that Kidman is fully on board with: the infamous “Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this” line from her AMC Theatres ad urging movie-goers to return to theaters after the Covid-19 pandemic. “I’ll do anything for cinema, so you can meme me as much as you want,” she said.

Read it at GQ

4
Netflix Taps Beyoncé for Christmas Day NFL Halftime Show
HOUSTON HOMECOMING
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 11.18.24 3:09AM EST 
Published 11.18.24 12:27AM EST 
Beyoncé
Beyoncé will performer songs from her album 'Cowboy Carter' at the halftime show in December. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé will be performing the halftime show at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston when the Texans play the Baltimore Ravens during the first of two games being streamed live by Netflix on Christmas Day. Netflix announced the performance with a trailer posted on social media. According to the company, the halftime show will be the “first live performance of songs from genre-bending and record-breaking album Cowboy Carter.” Netflix will broadcast two NFL games on Christmas Day, the latest venture in the company’s attempt to break into live sports broadcasting. However, critics are skeptical of Netflix’s ability to seamlessly stream the events after the primetime boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson broadcast last Friday was beset with streaming issues, including frozen loading screens and long buffering times for the prize fight. About 60 million households tuned in to watch the fight, Netflix announced on Saturday. Adding one of the biggest pop stars in the world to the bill could attract even more viewers in December.

Read it at Netflix

5
Republican Kari Lake Settles Defamation Case With Election Official
THROWING IN THE TOWEL
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.24 7:42PM EST 
Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake speaks at her Election Eve Rally outside the Yavapai County Courthouse on November 4, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona. Lake is running against Arizona Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).
Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake speaks at her Election Eve Rally outside the Yavapai County Courthouse. Mario Tama/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Republican Kari Lake has settled a defamation case filed against her by an Arizona election official she falsely tarred for rigging the state’s 2022 governor race. According to court documents viewed by The Washington Post, the settlement details are confidential. “An agreed upon settlement disposition has been reached as to all parties and claims,” the documents stated, without disclosing further details. The lawsuit was brought on by Stephen Richer, the Maricopa County recorder. Richer told the Post on Sunday that “both sides are satisfied with the result.” Lake just lost the 2024 Arizona Senate race against Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego. In 2022, Lake wouldn’t concede, attempting multiple times to overturn the results—failing each time. “For two years I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona,” she said at the time. “Our election officials failed us miserably. What happened to Arizonians is unforgivable.” Last year, Richer told the Washington Post the attacks took a mental and physical toll on him.

Read it at The Washington Post

6
NBA Star Fined $100K for Anti-Gay Slur During TV Interview
‘VERY APOLOGETIC’
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 11.17.24 6:20PM EST 
LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets talks to the media after a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets talks to the media after a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kent Smith/Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA star LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000 over the weekend after uttering an anti-gay term during a televised post-game interview. The 23-year-old Charlotte Hornets guard was “very apologetic” after the incident, which took place following the team’s nailbiter of a win over the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night, according to Hornets coach Charles Lee. “As an organization that is obviously not something we condone, our standards and what is required of our players in the environment we create is really important to us,” Lee said. “I spoke to Melo and he’s obviously very apologetic. From what I’ve seen since I’ve been around him, he loves everyone. He’s a joy to have around the facility and it’s not typically how he operates. He and I talked about the seriousness of the situation and how he needs to conduct himself going forward.” Ball was not made available to reporters prior to the Hornets’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night.

Read it at ESPN

7
Trump and Musk Spotted Downing Controversial Drink at UFC Match
SIP UP
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.17.24 3:16PM EST 
Published 11.17.24 3:05PM EST 
Trump and Elon Musk
Chris Unger/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk were seen drinking Prime hydration beverages at a UFC event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday. The pair, who have been seen frequently together since Trump’s re-election, were sitting cage-side at the UFC event, brightly-colored Prime in hand. The drink, created by celebrities Logan Paul and KSI, has had exponential success since its inception, featured in major sports competitions and in supermarkets across the globe. However, the company has also had a fair share of controversy. Prime Hydration was initially banned in Norway, according to local media. Another product, Prime Energy, was banned in Denmark and recalled in Canada. Even in the United States, the brand’s products have come under fire, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling on the FDA to investigate its energy drink. The company has also faced multiple lawsuits. Paul has denied many of the claims against the company as it continues its domination in the highly-competitive beverage market.

Read it at Daily Mail

8
Rare Wildfire in New York Prompts Evacuation Orders for Hundreds of Homes
TERRIFYING
Updated 11.18.24 3:12AM EST 
Published 11.17.24 9:35PM EST 
Firefighters extinguish a wildfire in Greenwood Lake, New York
Hundreds of homes near the New York-New Jersey border were given voluntary evacuation orders due to an ongoing wildfire. BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

At least 160 homes in New York were given voluntary evacuation orders on Saturday night after windy conditions exacerbated a wildfire and pushed the blaze toward a town near the New York-New Jersey border. The Jennings Creek Fire has burned over 5,200 acres and is approximately 88 percent contained, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation told the Daily Beast, but a state of emergency in Orange County, New York, was extended again through Monday. The evacuations took place in the communities of Greenwood Lake and Wah-ta-Wah Park, both of which are part of the Orange County town of Warwick. A spokesperson for the DEC said the evacuations were “successful and allowed emergency apparatus and firefighters to operate uninterrupted through the night.” It was not immediately clear how many residents evacuated on Saturday night, or how many returned to their homes on Sunday—although the order remains in place. “Our goal will be to get residents back home by tomorrow and we will evaluate if that can be done safely during our morning briefings,” a Warwick supervisor announced in a social media post on Sunday. The fire has already killed one person earlier this month, an 18-year-old Parks Department employee who was battling the blaze near Greenwood Lake, the New York State Police confirmed.

Read it at CBS News

9
Alec Baldwin Mocked for Unzipped Fly on ‘Saturday Night Live’
ZIP IT
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 11.17.24 2:04PM EST 
Alec Baldwin
NBC/Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin may have sparked laughter—and risked Donald Trump’s fire and fury—with his portrayal of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Saturday’s Saturday Night Live, but that didn’t come without his own mistakes. The actor was ridiculed online after viewers noticed the actor had his fly down during the show’s end-of-episode bow. Some of the online mocking speculated whether the actor was intoxicated, while other armchair quarterbacks yelled at the comedian to gather himself. “Hey @AlecBaldwin learn how to zip your pants!” one fan posted to X. Baldwin spoofed the vaccine-skeptic-turned-cabinet-nominee during Saturday’s Charli XCX-hosted episode, his second appearance on the program this season after he lampooned Fox News' Bret Baier last month.

Read it at X

10
Florida Newspaper: Matt Gaetz ‘Must Never Become’ Attorney General
'TOOL FOR RETRIBUTION'
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.17.24 4:09PM EST 
Matt Gaetz stands on the stage ahead of the first session of Day 2 of the Republican National Convention.
Matt Gaetz stands on the stage ahead of the first session of Day 2 of the Republican National Convention. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Matt Gaetz’s hometown newspaper slammed the former Florida congressman, calling upon the Senate to “prevent” his confirmation as attorney general. “Gaetz, who has called for defunding the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies, should be kept as far as possible from the Justice Department,” the editorial board of South Florida’s Sun Sentinel wrote on Thursday. When announcing the nomination, President-elect Donald Trump claimed Gaetz would “root out systemic corruption” at the DOJ. His decision was met with a flurry of controversy and shock. Gaetz, a fierce Trump ally, was the target of a two-year House Ethics Committee’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, sex trafficking of a minor, and illicit drug use. The Sun Sentinel branded the ex-House representative as a “rogue Florida congressman,” and “provocateur who’s good at delivering rhetorical red meat on the MAGA speaking circuit.” His attorney general nomination, they added, “lays bare the depth of Trump’s contempt for our vital national law enforcement apparatus and his determination to use it as a blunt instrument to seek revenge on his opponents.”

Read it at Newsweek

