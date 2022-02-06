CHEAT SHEET
    DeSantis Pledges to Investigate GoFundMe After Anti-Vax Trucker Fundraiser Banned

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Tom Brenner/Reuters

    Florida’s governor announced Saturday that he would investigate GoFundMe over its removal of a fundraiser for Canadian truckers who refused a vaccine mandate. Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the company of fraud, saying it could not “commandeer” the nearly $9 million supporters had donated. His comments came after GoFundMe had already promised to give refunds to all those who donated to the campaign. The attorneys general for West Virginia and Louisiana joined DeSantis in vowing to investigate GoFundMe.

