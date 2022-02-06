DeSantis Pledges to Investigate GoFundMe After Anti-Vax Trucker Fundraiser Banned

Read it at The Hill
Florida’s governor announced Saturday that he would investigate GoFundMe over its removal of a fundraiser for Canadian truckers who refused a vaccine mandate. Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the company of fraud, saying it could not “commandeer” the nearly $9 million supporters had donated. His comments came after GoFundMe had already promised to give refunds to all those who donated to the campaign. The attorneys general for West Virginia and Louisiana joined DeSantis in vowing to investigate GoFundMe.