    Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Spokesman Deleted Twitter After Gross COVID Comment

    WHO RAISED YOU?

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    More than 20,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Florida, but a spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying it in shocking fashion. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Fred Piccolo responded to a photo gallery about the pandemic on Twitter with this callous comment: “I’m wondering since 99% [of] Covid patients survive shouldn’t you have 99 photos of survivors for every one fatality? Otherwise you’re just trying to create a narrative that is not reality.” After the heartless rejoinder caused a stir, Piccolo deleted his Twitter account. The mouthpiece, who has repeatedly questioned the lethality of the virus and the need for restrictions, claims he was planning to do so already.

