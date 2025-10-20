Government Shutdown Is Causing Flight Delays to Spiral

Cheat Sheet
Disney+ and Hulu Cancellations Double Amid Kimmel Suspension
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.20.25 1:30PM EDT 
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel talking about Trump.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel talking about Trump. ABC

Cancellation rates for Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions doubled in September in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s six-day suspension, according to data from subscription analytics firm Antenna. The company reported that monthly churn rates for Disney+ increased from 4 percent in August to 8 percent in September, while Hulu’s rates rose from 5 percent to 10 percent during the same period. Disney had been second in lowest churn rates, behind Netflix, until September. Streaming platforms usually see fairly consistent cancellation rates, so the doubling of these numbers reflects a stark difference. But Variety noted that both of these services saw an increase in sign-ups, which helped to offset the drop-off. Pending cancellations also subsided quickly, a source told The Hollywood Reporter. And Disney’s own internal numbers show a lower rate than Antenna’s data. It’s unclear whether the cancellations were due to Kimmel’s suspension or Disney’s announcement of a monthly price hike on the day he returned to screens. ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! following a Sept. 15 on-air monologue about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson. Kimmel’s comment spurred FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to threaten to pull the Disney-owned station’s broadcasting license.

Jane Goodall’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.20.25 1:07PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23 Dr. Jane Goodall attends the TIME 100 Summit 2019 on April 23, 2019 in New York City.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME

Dr. Jane Goodall’s death certificate revealed that the chimpanzee expert died due to a cardiac arrest. The medical episode occurs when someone’s heart ceases to work properly, which can stop the heart from beating entirely and prevent blood flow to the rest of the body. The risk of cardiopulmonary arrest increases as someone ages and with Goodall passing away at 91-years-old, her death is considered natural. The globally recognized primatologist also had epilepsy, but it is unclear if that played any part in her death. After a career studying chimpanzees and advancing the way people viewed animals, Goodall passed away on Oct. 1. At the time of her death, the Jane Goodall Institute announced that she passed from natural causes.

Government Shutdown Is Causing Flight Delays to Spiral

Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.20.25 1:25PM EDT 
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 05: People wait in line for a delayed flight at Newark International Airport on May 05, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. Delays and cancellations at one of the nation's busiest airports have persisted for about a week, with these disruptions continuing into Monday morning. Air traffic control outages, runway construction, and an announcement by United Airlines that over 20% of FAA controllers at Newark walked off the job have all contributed to delays and cancellations. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A critical shortage of air traffic controllers, forced to work without pay, is causing severe flight disruptions at airports across the country as the government shutdown enters its 20th day. Nearly 9,000 flights have been delayed since Sunday, FlightAware reports, with airports in Newark, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas suffering the worst delays due to spiraling staff shortages. Around 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents have been denied paychecks and forced to work six-day weeks throughout the shutdown, resulting in large numbers of sick days making an already short-staffed profession even worse. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said 53 percent of airport delays since the shutdown have been due to staff shortages, compared to around 5 percent during normal service. Throughout the shutdown, the Trump administration has aired videos at airports across the country blaming the Democrats refusal to reopen the federal government for the delays. A number of airports have refused to pay them after stating they “do not engage in partisan politics.”

Colman Domingo Joins the Cast of ‘Wicked: For Good’
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.20.25 1:03PM EDT 
Published 10.20.25 1:02PM EDT 
Colman Domingo attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Colman Domingo reveals he has joined the cast for Wicked: For Good as the voice of the Cowardly Lion. Domingo is known for his performances in acclaimed films, including The Color Purple, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Sing Sing.The Emmy Award-winning actor took to Instagram on Monday, to reveal his participation in the upcoming sequel with one of the few new roles from the mainstay 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. The first 2024 Wicked film was a box office success, becoming Universal’s second highest-grossing film of the year globally. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo received Oscar nominations for their performances in the first film. The highly anticipated movie will merge timelines with the original Broadway musical, marking the first time Elphaba and Glinda meet iconic “Oz” characters: Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. The storyline will continue in the series sequel in theaters on Nov. 2.

Eminem Is Dating His Longtime Celebrity Stylist
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.20.25 11:50AM EDT 
Image of Eminem.
DAVE J. HOGAN/GETTY IMAGES

Eminem is dating celebrity stylist Katrina Malota, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, according to outlets. TMZ shared that Malota has worked with Eminem on music videos and photoshoots for years, along with other notable artists such as Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and 50 Cent. The 15-time Grammy winner has not shared a public relationship since the ’90s with his marriage to Kimberly Scott, the muse to several of his songs including “97 Bonnie & Clyde,” “Puke,” and “Bad Husband.” They shared a tumultuous relationship, divorcing two times in 1999 and 2006 in the midst of Scott’s multiple drug-related offenses. The divorced couple share three kids: Alaina, 32, Hailie, 29, and Stevie, 23. Eminem has spent the last two decades devoted to fatherhood. “The most important thing is to be there for my kids,” the rapper told Rolling Stone. Scott claimed he’s an “excellent” father and “He loves the kids very much.” “Dating’s just not where I’m at lately,” Eminem told Vulture in 2017. Though Eminem and Malota have yet to confirm their relationship, it appears that the artist is exploring dating now that his children are adults.

Woman Wins Landmark Case Against Neighbor Smoking Weed
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.20.25 1:11PM EDT 
Published 10.20.25 11:48AM EDT 
A pro-cannabis activist holds up a marijuana cigarette.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

A woman has won a landmark court case against her neighbor that forces him to stop smoking medical marijuana in his home. Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd, 76, said the “feces” or “skunk” smell made her regret returning to her duplex in Washington, D.C.. Thomas Cackett, 73, who lives on the ground floor of a neighboring property was banned from smoking weed within 25 feet of her home—including on his own property. The D.C. Court of Appeals panel ruled in her favor. Ippolito-Shepherd had been representing herself in a five-year legal battle that saw her win in 2023 in the lower court. Cackett argued he only smokes once a day for no longer than five minutes. “I am not Snoop Dogg,” he insisted to the court, saying his marijuana use is for several health conditions. The higher court said it was “doubtful” that he only smoked briefly every day. Ippolito-Shepherd said her “use and enjoyment of her own property” was more important than his “enjoyment of his marijuana.” The case sets a precedent in D.C. and potentially across the U.S., on the rights of annoyed neighbors.

Major Breakthrough Lets People With Irreversible Blindness See
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.20.25 12:12PM EDT 
José-Alain Sahel
University of Pittsburgh

A new eye implant has improved the vision of 81 percent of trial participants suffering from the most common cause of irreversable blindness among the elderly. José-Alain Sahel. study author and chair of ophthalmology department at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said, “It’s the first time that any attempt at vision restoration has achieved such results in a large number of patients. More than 80 per cent of the patients were able to read letters and words, and some of them are reading pages in a book.” The study was carried out on people with geographic atrophy, a subtype of advanced age-related macular degeneration. AMD harms central vision, which allows people do things like drive and read. The Financial Times reported participants registered “clinically meaningful improvements in their vision.” The device mounts a camera on a pair of bespoke glasses, which then projects onto an implant in patients’ retinas. The findings of the experiment were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The paper’s lead author, Frank Holz, hailed the signifigance of the breakthrough. “This study confirms that, for the first time, we can restore functional central vision in patients blinded by geographic atrophy,” he said. “The implant represents a paradigm shift in treating late-stage age-related macular degeneration.”

Ayatollah’s Enforcer Sparks Outrage With Daughter’s Plunging Wedding Dress
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 10.20.25 11:23AM EDT 
Ali Shamkhani escorting his daughter—wearing a strapless gown—into a luxury Tehran hotel ignited fury over hijab crackdowns.
Cameron Behzadi/X

A video showing an Iranian regime enforcer escorting his daughter into a luxury Tehran hotel in a plunging strapless wedding gown has ignited fury over hijab crackdowns. The clip, which was shared to X by activist Cameron Behzadi, shows Ali Shamkhani—the 70-year-old senior adviser to the supreme leader and former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council—leading his daughter Fatemeh into the Espinas Palace Hotel as guests cheer. The Western-style ceremony triggered accusations of double standards, given the state’s enforcement of strict dress codes for women, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet reported that critics had blasted the “lavish” celebration amid economic hardship and the regime’s mandatory hijab laws. Exiled activist Masih Alinejad said on X that the wedding showed how the elite “preach ‘modesty’ while their own daughters parade in designer dresses.” Swedish-Iranian MP Alireza Akhondi called it a “display of hypocrisy.” Shamkhani helped oversee the state response after 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini died in police custody in 2022. She was arrested for allegedly violating rules requiring women to wear the headscarf. The subsequent unrest saw the government make mass arrests and use deadly force.

Diabetic Camper Survives in the Wilderness for Nine Days Without Insulin
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.20.25 10:44AM EDT 
Diabetic Camper Survives in the Wilderness For Nine Days Without Insulin
Diabetic Camper Survives in the Wilderness For Nine Days Without Insulin 9News

A diabetic camper who went missing in the Australian outback survived for nine days without access to food or medication. Troy Milne, 61, got lost on while on a camping trip with his wife after leaving the campground to get supplies. He was spotted by surveillance footage several hours later at a nearby gas station looking confused and asking for directions, before vanishing once again after his Jeep bottomed out in a dense patch of bushland, leaving him stranded. Without access to insulin, Milne’s blood sugars dropped dangerously low and he soon began to suffer dehydration and disorientation. “I thought I was a dead duck in the water,” he told 9News. “My sugar level dropped. I would’ve gone into a coma. I just drank water from a creek.” For over a week, police co-ordinated a massive search across the vast outback of Gippland, Victoria, fearing the worst. But they finally located Milne after he lit a signal fire in a last ditch attempt to save himself, alerting the authorities to his location. “To be able to contact Troy’s family and give them the fantastic news was a wonderful result,” said Wellington Police Inspector Wayne Rothwell. Milne was transported to a hospital for treatment, thanking the paramedics who discovered him for saving his life.

Hollywood Star Reveals He Had to Get Stephen King’s Approval for Major Role
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.20.25 10:42AM EDT 
Stephen King
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Author of contemporary horror, Stephen King is a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/2/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Con

Hollywood star Glen Powell has opened up about having to seek out Stephen King’s approval before he was cast in the lead role of an upcoming adaptation of The Running Man. Edgar Wright, who’s directed the feature, had already approached Powell, but the pair had to wait on word from King before moving ahead. “Edgar offered me this movie, and I was like, ‘Yes.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s go…’ And then, like, later that night, [Edgar says], ‘By the way, like, you have to be approved by Stephen King. He’s gonna watch Hit Man tonight,” the actor told a panel at New York Comic Con, referring to his recent performance in the hit Netflix film. “And so I had to wait overnight for Stephen King to watch Hit Man and hope that I still had the role in the morning. It’s terrible.” It’s not the first time King’s retained rights on casting approval for movie adaptations of his book, with Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey reportedly waiting on his greenlight before they were confirmed for the 2017 adaptation of his novel series The Dark Tower.

