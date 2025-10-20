Government Shutdown Is Causing Flight Delays to Spiral

Disney+ and Hulu Cancellations Double Amid Kimmel Suspension
Cancellation rates for Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions doubled in September in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s six-day suspension, according to data from subscription analytics firm Antenna. The company reported that monthly churn rates for Disney+ increased from 4 percent in August to 8 percent in September, while Hulu’s rates rose from 5 percent to 10 percent during the same period. Disney had been second in lowest churn rates, behind Netflix, until September. Streaming platforms usually see fairly consistent cancellation rates, so the doubling of these numbers reflects a stark difference. But Variety noted that both of these services saw an increase in sign-ups, which helped to offset the drop-off. Pending cancellations also subsided quickly, a source told The Hollywood Reporter. And Disney’s own internal numbers show a lower rate than Antenna’s data. It’s unclear whether the cancellations were due to Kimmel’s suspension or Disney’s announcement of a monthly price hike on the day he returned to screens. ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! following a Sept. 15 on-air monologue about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson. Kimmel’s comment spurred FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to threaten to pull the Disney-owned station’s broadcasting license.