Government UFO Report Has No Answers: Can’t Explain Flying Objects but Finds No Evidence of Aliens

A report issued by the U.S. government found no explanation for more than 140 unidentified flying objects observed over the years by Navy aviators, but likewise found no evidence of alien life. The highly anticipated report requested by Congress on the “unidentified aerial phenomena” consequently provided something of an anticlimactic resolution. A U.S. official told The Washington Post, “There is no one answer about what these UAP are.” The report divided the sightings into five categories: aerial junk, meteorological phenomena, possible experimental U.S. aircraft, foreign aircraft, and the catchall “other.”