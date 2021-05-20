Cuomo: Criticism of $5.1 Million Book Deal is ‘Stupid,’ ‘Offensive’
HOW DARE YOU
At a press briefing on Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo exploded at a reporter who dared to ask about blowback for the $5.1 million he received for his book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic. When the journo asked for Cuomo’s response to allegations that the lucrative deal was about making “money on the back of dead New Yorkers,” Cuomo said the question was “stupid,” immediately moved on to the next question, then later called the line of interrogation “offensive.” Besides, he said, he’d donated $500,000 of the proceeds to charity and would be putting the rest in a trust for his three adult daughters. It remains to be seen whether federal prosecutors investigating Cuomo for a range of alleged pandemic-related misconduct, including having taxpayer-funded staffers help him write the book during work hours, will be swayed by his tough-guy rhetoric.