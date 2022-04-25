Florida Is Now Spending Millions on a Police Force for Election Fraud

CHEAT SHEET
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a bill Monday to create a police force to combat alleged election fraud in the state. “I don’t think there is any other place in the country where you should have more confidence that your vote counts than in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at a news conference before inking the policy into law. The new Office of Election Crimes and Security, which DeSantis’ office will oversee, will cost $3.7 million and employ up to 15 agents trained to investigate election-related crimes, which are incredibly uncommon in the Sunshine State, CNN reports. Fewer than 300 complaints about the 2020 election were filed to the secretary of state’s office.