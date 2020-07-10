Goya Foods CEO Praises Trump, and Calls for Boycott Follow
The CEO of Goya Foods praised President Donald Trump at a press conference Thursday, igniting calls to boycott his company. Robert Unanue’s brand is best known for making foods and spices that underpin staple Hispanic dishes. Ahead of the signing of the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, Unanue said the country was “blessed” to have such a leader. “We are all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” Unanue said. The CEO’s remarks echo Trump’s trademark “Build the Wall” slogan. Trump is again running on a hardline anti-immigration platform, as he did in 2016, an issue deeply tied to the Hispanic community in the U.S. He’s employed racist rhetoric against Latinos in promoting it. Calls for a boycott used the hashtag #Goyaway. Former secretary of housing and urban development and presidential candidate Julián Castro wrote, “Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrote, “Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo.’”