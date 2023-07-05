GQ Pulled a David Zaslav Takedown After Warner Spox Complained
SCAREDY CAT
GQ published a scathing analysis of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s record in Hollywood over the last two years—one that caused enough grief that, according to The New York Times, an associate of his complained directly to the outlet, which ultimately led to the story’s removal. The article, written by film critic Jason Bailey and published on Monday, compared Zaslav to Succession’s cold patriarch Logan Roy and Pretty Woman’s business-obsessed Edward Lewis in his approach to content since merging Warner Bros. and Discovery. That, in turn, led a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson to complain to the magazine over not being contacted for comment, prompting GQ to edit down the story before removing it altogether. “I wrote what I felt was the story I was hired to write,” Bailey told the Post. “When I was asked to rewrite it after publication, I declined. The rewrite that was done was not to my satisfaction, so I asked to have my name removed and was told that the option there was to pull the article entirely, and I was fine with that.”