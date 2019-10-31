CHEAT SHEET
AN APPLE A DAY
This Refurbished MacBook Pro on Sale on Amazon Has All of the Bells and Whistles
One of the best ways to jump into the fold with an Apple MacBook is to consider a refurbished unit. The laptop is inspected thoroughly, and if you purchase through the Amazon Renewed program, you have 90 days to make sure it works as expected. Thankfully, Amazon is also offering an impressive refurb discount: 27% off the Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch w/ Touch Bar which was originally released in mid-2018. As configured with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive, the MacBook 15 with the new Touch Bar normally costs $2,600.
Here’s just a quick hint of why those specs are important: With 16GB of RAM, you can expect to run professional apps like Adobe Photoshop CC without any hiccups. The increased storage of 512GB is ideal for anyone who loads up the laptop with videos and photos, and local storage is nice when you amass a boatload of documents. That Intel Core i7 is the top-end processor and speedy enough to handle most tasks.
The Touch Bar is a handy “extra” because you can quickly access common functions and, let’s be honest, it just looks different and cool compared to boring laptops. Long story short: Snap this one up if you are ready to ditch an archaic old Windows laptop or an office desktop that’s collecting dust and move up to the big leagues.
