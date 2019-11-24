BLACK FRIDAY 2019
Grab Black Friday Pricing on the iRobot Roomba E5 and Keep Your Home Clean Without Much Effort
- iRobot Roomba E5, $279 (37% off)
- Dual brushes keep contact with the floors, a three-stage cleaning system picks up allergens and dirt you can’t see.
Can we all agree that vacuuming is the worst part of cleaning? Great. Now let’s talk about how to avoid it: get a robotic vacuum. Right now, the iRobot Roomba E5 is down to $279 for Black Friday and will keep your floors spotless in between deep cleans. It’s perfect for homes with pets as it has a three-stage cleaning system. There are dial brushes that adjust to stay in constant contact with floors and carpets and it has a slew of sensors to navigate around your home without bumping into things. It’ll run for a full 90 minutes before it docks to recharge.
iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum
