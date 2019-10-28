CHEAT SHEET
INSTANT (POT) SAVINGS
This Popular Amazon Prime Day Product is Now $100 (That’s $80 Off the Usual Price)
To say the Instant Pot was an instant success a few years ago is selling the pressure cooker short. Yes, people bought 215,000 of them on Prime Day in 2016. Since then, the company has added more temperature settings and functions and it’s always a big seller all year long. For today only, the latest model is 40% off for the 8-quart version, so $80 in savings. For $100, you can see what all of the fuss is about.
The Instant Pot Ultra adds a setting for cake, eggs, and sterilization. It also adjusts itself automatically for your altitude. The reason it’s still so popular is that the Instant Pot can replace multiple kitchen appliances, including a rice cooker, egg cooker, steamer, and slow cooker. There’s one simple dial you use for the meal you’re cooking.
Another reason people love the Instant Pot? It actually works. The 8-quart inner pot is made of stainless steel and everything from chicken to rice to yogurt and cake turns out as expected, without the usual complications. There’s even an Alexa skill for the Amazon Echo speaker (or any Alexa-enabled speaker) that walks you through the Instant Pot cooking steps. If it was any easier the food would just magically appear. | Get it on Amazon >
