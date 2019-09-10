CHEAT SHEET
SHAPING UP
If You’re in the Market for Shapewear, This SPANX Sale Is Your Answer
SPANX is the iconic shapewear brand that has basically become eponymous in shapewear, the Kleenex or Band-Aid of shapewear. If you’re in the market for shapewear from a brand that knows its way around a body, head over to Nordstrom Rack for huge discounts on SPANX. Everything from tanks to dresses and bras is discounted, so find the format you love and get to buying. The SPANX Reversible Bodysuit is a great option for those who want the shaping aspect but don’t want to deal with the layering. On sale for $20, it’s thick enough to be worn on its own to smooth and shape all day. Then there’s the classic SPANX Slimplicity Mid-Thigh Shape, on sale for $30. It comes in a plethora of colors designed to disappear under clothing and is smooth all the way down. It’s also an extremely helpful option for wearing under dresses in the summer. Whatever piece of shapewear you decide is best for you, make sure you get it while Nordstrom Rack is discounting them all. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >
