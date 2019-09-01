CHEAT SHEET
RE-UP AT REEBOK
Reebok Is Celebrating Labor Day With Up to 40% Off Sitewide
The beginning of summer always seems like the perfect time to pick up on your workouts, but the end of it is just as good. If you need the gear to get you outside and ready for the crisp days of autumn, Reebok’s Labor Day Sale is it. Get 20% off when you spend up to $75, 30% off when you spend $75-$150, and 40% off when you spend $150+ with the code LABORDAY at checkout. There’s a lot to look through in this sale, but we’ve pulled out a couple of pairs of sneakers you’ll want on your feet. The Men’s Crossfit Nano 6.0 Convert sneakers have a 4.6-star rating with over 650 reviews. Made for the grueling workout of Crossfit, these sneakers will take you through any kind of workout you throw at them. Grab 30% off, bringing them down to $84 at checkout. Or if you’re really looking for a pair of classic sneakers to wear every day, the Club C 85 sneakers bring the iconic Reebok style into the 21st century. Down to $63 during the sale, these sport a premium leather upper and a retro-inspired flat outsole to give you that vintage look. However you’re feeling these days when it comes to your footwear, Reebok has something on sale for you. | Shop at Reebok >
