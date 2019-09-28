Prepare for Whatever Winter Throws at You With Up to 60% Off at Backcountry

CHEAT SHEET
There’s a lot that goes into preparing for winter — it’s never too early to start buying new gear — and that can add up pretty quick. Backcountry is here to help ease that expense with an up to 60% off sale on winter gear. All last season’s styles are on sale to get the outerwear, boots, and more to deal with the cold temps. Some of the best-selling pieces are included in the sale, like the Patagonia Down Sweater Jacket. On sale for $185, this full-zip layer is the perfect grab-and-go jacket to hang near the door come December. Another thing to leave by the door in winter is a pair of best-selling Sorel Tofino II boots. Down to $100, these waterproof, fleece-lined boots will keep your feet from freezing in even the grossest of winter weather. If you’re eyeing a transitional piece, grab The North Face Apex Risor Softshell Jacket for $75. It’s fleece-lined, DWR-coated, and made with a membrane to keep icy gusts away from your body. It’s the jacket you’ll want to wear well into the winter. | Shop at Backcounty >
