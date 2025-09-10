Sister Claims Reality TV Star Is Dating Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis legend Carlos Alcaraz is dating Dancing with the Stars alum Brooks Nader, according to her sister. Grace Ann Nader told E! News, “The rumors are true,” She later stated, “Dating is such a loose term. But I know he’s the man of the hour.” Just a week prior, Nader shut down rumors that she was dating tennis player Jannik Sinner on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The rumor arose when Nader was seen attending the U.S. Open. She teased Kimmel, “You’re warm, but we weren’t at that match.” Now it appears she was at the U.S. Open to watch her new beau, Alcaraz. In the past, Alcaraz has expressed his trouble finding a partner who can keep up with his busy schedule. He told The Sunday Times in July 2024, “I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time.” It seems Alcaraz may have found his match.