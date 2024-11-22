Jonathan Majors’ Ex Drops Her Defamation Lawsuit

Grace Jabbari has dropped her assault and defamation lawsuit against her ex, the former Marvel star Jonathan Majors, Variety reports.

Jabbari accused Majors of defamation after his conviction on two counts of misdemeanor assault and noncriminal harassment in December 2023. In the criminal complaint, Jabbari said she and Majors had gotten into an argument in the back of a chauffeured car in March 2023.

According to the complaint, Majors slapped her, fractured her finger, and generally behaved in a way consistent with his allegedly “cruel and manipulative patterns of psychological and physical abuse.“

Majors turned around and accused Jabbari of the same thing, but even after a jury found him guilty—he was sentenced to probation and a year in domestic violence counseling—Majors went on Good Morning America and denied any abuse.

“I was reckless with her heart, not with her body,” he said, adding that his “hands have never struck a woman.”

Those statements prompted Jabbari to file a defamation suit against Majors, who she said had depicted her as a “crazy liar.” Her civil complaint added new detail to the bleak portrait of their relationship already painted in court.

Variety reported Thursday that Jabbari had now dropped the federal lawsuit, with attorneys for both parties filing a joint notice with the court that “all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice”—a legal term which means the case cannot be reopened.

No reason has been given for the move. The Daily Beast has contacted both parties’ lawyers for comment.

In one incident the filing discussed, Jabbari claims Majors threw her against the wall of a shower after screaming in her face, then began hurling objects at her when she tried to get away from him. At the time, Majors’s lawyer said her client was “preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.”

That suit has now been dropped, but Majors’ career has nonetheless suffered amid fallout from the case.

After he was arrested, his PR and management teams dropped him as a client. When his conviction came in, Marvel promptly fired him as well (he played Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Majors was also replaced in several high-profile projects, including an Otis Redding biopic.