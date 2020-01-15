Holy Cross Crew Team Member Killed, 11 Injured in Florida Car Crash
One member of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team was killed and 11 other people were injured in a car crash in Florida Wednesday morning. The Holy Cross van reportedly collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Vero Beach. Three people were taken to the hospital by helicopter, four were taken by ambulance, and four were transported as a precaution, according to the Vero Beach Fire Department. A Holy Cross spokesman confirmed that Grace Rett, an Uxbridge resident who just celebrated her 20th birthday on Tuesday, was killed in the crash. Rett set a world record for indoor rowing by completing 61 hours straight last month, according to the Worcester Telegram. Three Holy Cross team members remain in critical condition. The spokesman said that the team “been in touch with the families of those students and coaches and is offering support for all those involved.”