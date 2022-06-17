Third American Veteran Missing in Ukraine Identified as Marine
MISSING IN ACTION
The identity of a third American veteran to go missing during the war in Ukraine has been identified. Retired Marine Corps officer Grady Kurpasi, who arrived in Kyiv to fight against Putin’s war machine in March, has not been heard from since April. Kurpasi was set to defend an observation post in the Kherson area allowing civilians to flee in the days after his last messages to family and friends. Kurpasi, who was involved in three tours of Iraq and received a Purple Heart for his service, is the latest American military veteran to disappear during the conflict. Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh have also disappeared in the fog of war, with comrades fearing the pair have been captured by Russian soldiers. An unverified photo of the soldiers in captivity was shared on social media app Telegram on Thursday—their families say its authenticity is yet to be verified.