One of Our Favorite Face Masks Is 25% Off Right Now
FULLY COVERED
Even if you’re fully vaxxed, you still need a mask you love. Right now, I’m gearing up for spring and summer styles, and my face mask is part of every outfit. If you’re looking for a new mask, you’re in luck—one of our favorites is 25% off, so long as you use the code SOLID25 at checkout.
Zenbu Mask
Down From $22
The Zenbu Mask has recently taken the claim of my favorite mask. It has an origami shape so it covers my chin and nose well, plus darting to ensure it stays close to my cheeks on both sides. It’s extremely stylish and comes in plenty of colors, and is comfortable to wear all day long thanks to its adjustable ear loops.
