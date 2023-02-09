Graham Nash Reveals He and David Crosby Were Reconciling When Singer Died
‘GETTING A LITTLE CLOSER’
David Crosby and Graham Nash’s path to reconciliation was cut short when Crosby died in January, Nash revealed in an interview with AARP. “The fact is that we were getting a little closer at the end. He had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk,” Nash, 81, said. But that talk never happened as Crosby died at the age of 81 on Jan. 18. The longtime bandmates famously fell out years after they formed the Crosby, Stills & Nash trio and a later supergroup alongside Neil Young. Both Crosby and Nash had spoken of their dislike for the other in recent years, but Nash said he was ready to bury the hatchet. “If he was willing to call me and apologize for what he had done and how he had hurt me, it made his death a little easier for me to accept,” Nash said.